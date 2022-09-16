Alberta family raising money to buy robotic legs for daughter with Cerebral Palsy

A lack of oxygen at birth left Claire Sonnenberg with severe Cerebral Palsy, which impacts her muscle function. She's spent the first part of her life in her parents' arms and in wheelchairs. A lack of oxygen at birth left Claire Sonnenberg with severe Cerebral Palsy, which impacts her muscle function. She's spent the first part of her life in her parents' arms and in wheelchairs.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atrocities found in mass burial site, Ukraine's leader says

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy has cited evidence of atrocities in a mass burial site that has been found in an area recently freed of Russian occupation. In an unusual special video, Zelenskyy said hundreds of people had been found 'tortured, shot, killed by shelling' at the site in Izium.

Oleg Kotenko, the Commissioner for Issues of Missing Persons under Special Circumstances uses his smartphone to film the unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Sept. 15, 2022 who had been killed by Russian forces near the beginning of the war. A mass grave of Ukrainian soldiers and unknown buried civilians was found in the forest of recently recaptured city of Izium. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina