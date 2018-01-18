A man from the Olds area has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his three-year-old daughter and involving her in child pornography.

An investigation was launched in October 2017 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children came forward with information about a suspect in Alberta who was sharing child pornography via social media.

The 32-year-old man was arrested on January 4 and a number of computers and electronic devices were seized.

A digital forensic expert from ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit examined the devices and found photos that appeared to show the suspect’s daughter being sexually assaulted.

The suspect was re-arrested on January 13 and additional charges were laid including:

Sexual assault

Sexual interference

Sexual exploitation

Making child pornography

Possessing child pornography

Accessing child pornography

Distributing child pornography

Investigators say photos of the little girl were not believed to be distributed online.

Police are not naming the suspect to protect the identity of the child and say she is receiving help from support services.