CALGARY -- The Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement agency is asking for tips from the public as the investigation into the November death of a bull moose near Nanton continues.

On Nov. 14, 2019, officers responded a location near the intersection of Highway 22 and William Coulee Road — west of Nanton — after a bull moose carcass was found in a field.

According to Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement, "significant portions of the moose were left and not recovered for consumption" which is an offence under the Wildlife Act.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the High River Fish and Wildlife office at 403-652-8324 or anonymous tips may be submitted to the 24-hour Report-a-Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.