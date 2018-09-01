In a surprise announcement on the eve of Calgary’s Pride Parade, Premier Rachel Notley says that her government will be moving forward to fund a controversial medication that has been proven to prevent HIV.

Notley was speaking at the Premier’s Pride Brunch at Camp fYrefly on Saturday morning and said that her government has continued to make strides to improve the lives of all Albertans, including those in the LGBTQ2S+ community.

She then stunned the crowd with a groundbreaking decision that many community health advocates have been fighting for for some time.

“We are announcing that thanks to the dedicated advocacy of people within the LGBTQ2S+ community along with the advocacy of many others including public health experts, our government is taking action to promote public health and safety in order to help Albertans at risk of HIV. On October 1, our government will be providing universal coverage to eligible Albertans for pre-exposure prophylaxis or ‘PrEP’.”

After her speech, Notley said that prep has been available in a number of other provinces and they have been listening to those who want to see more action on it.

Members of the Centre for Sexuality say that PrEP is proven to be effective in stopping HIV 90 to 99 percent of the time.

Pam Krause, president and CEO, says that HIV continues to be quite persistent in the gay community so PrEP is excessively important to keep people safe.

“It’s really important that we’re not just looking at universal strategies but targeted strategies so that people can remain safe, sexually active and comfortable in their communities,” she says. “HIV remains as the potential of a life ending disease. Anything we can do to promote people to be safer and healthier in our society, why wouldn’t we?”

Dr. David Swann has also been advocating access to PrEP and says that he was surprised by the news.

“I was pleased, like many public health people in the province, this is a real progress for people in preventing a very destructive disease, a very transmissible disease in a way that will reduce costs and save lives.”

Members of Calgary’s gay community are also happy to hear that the government is taking steps to prevent HIV.

Matthew Macdonald says that PrEP could also help gay men manage the stress and anxiety around their sex lives.

“Anything that is going to make lives safer for a marginalized community, like my community, is important.”

Alberta’s Health Minister Sarah Hoffman is expected to announce further details about the initiative by next week.

(With files from Brad MacLeod)