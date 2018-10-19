Groups and programs that help support residents affected by crime in Alberta will be able to do more thanks to a multi-million dollar commitment from the provincial government.

Officials say that $4.5M from the Victims of Crime Fund will go towards boosting systems in place to help victims of domestic violence, improving courtroom resources, adding to police victim services, aiding Indigenous communities and increasing restorative justice.

The money will also go towards adding more staff to agencies throughout the province that are devoted to helping victims.

“We want to make sure that wherever you are in Alberta, whatever your circumstances may be, you always have the support that you need to feel safe and empowered as possible during these difficult experiences,” said Alberta’s Minister of Justice Kathleen Ganley.

The Calgary police department says that this money is sorely needed because demand continues to grow.

“There are increased call loads for police services across the province every year, but we also know these services have been far more prevalent in the eyes of the public over the last 10 to 15 years, so we do expect to be busier,” said Supt. Darren Leggatt with the Calgary Police Service.

The government says the additional funding will result in a massive increase for victim service units in seven different municipalities including Calgary, Edmonton, the R.M. of Wood Buffalo, Red Deer, Grande Prairie, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat.

“We know that these increases are urgently needed in these areas,” said Ganley.

The Victims of Crime Fund is currently running a surplus, due in part to more expensive traffic fines.

More information about some of the other initiatives, including those to support victims of domestic violence, will be available in the coming months.