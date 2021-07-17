CALGARY -- The Alberta government is offering residents the opportunity to explore the province's parks and participate in special activities by dropping a controversial fee imposed just a short time ago.

Minister of Environment and Parks Jason Nixon announced Friday afternoon on July 17, also known as Parks Days 2021, that all Albertans would be able to access parks and recreational areas in Kananaskis Country, free of charge.

"I encourage everyone to explore the hundreds of parks, public lands and protected areas this province has to offer, and to take part in special activities planned for Parks Day 2021," he wrote on Twitter.

Starting June 1, all visitors to Kananaskis Country are required to purchase a conservation pass from the provincial government.

The promotion to drop the fee was not welcomed by many people who responded to Nixon's tweet, asking about the motive behind granting a one-day free pass for the "regressive annual user fee."

Oh. My. Gawd.



You add a regressive annual user fee and then grant us one day to use Kananaskis for free.



This is exactly how UCP does budgeting. Make massive cuts to social programs, give a tiny bit back, make an announcement, & pretend you're heroes.#WorstGovEver #ableg — CaffeineSocialist (@CaffeineSociali) July 16, 2021

I'm old enough to remember when Kananaskis Country was free for all Albertans. — Dods ���� (@frozen_nostrils) July 16, 2021

Meanwhile, others were also quick to point out that the free Saturday would not be accessible for all Albertans.

Not everyone has Saturday off work. More people would be able to use Kananaskis if you made it free for a week or 2. Better yet, eliminate the fee altogether. This is geared towards people who have a Mon-Fri 9-5 office job. — Karen (@karren_n) July 17, 2021

Officials say the fee was introduced to cover the costs for services in the park areas such as garbage collection and trail grooming. In 2020, there was a record 5.4 million visitors to the park.

"The increase in visitors has meant more litter, injuries, human-wildlife conflict, overcrowding, traffic and illegal parking in K-Country and the Bow Valley. In 2020, the Kananaskis Public Safety team responded to more calls for help in K-Country than in Banff, Yoho, Kootenay, Jasper and Waterton National Parks. The increased popularity of this area means we continue to have to increase services in the area," said Nixon's press secretary Paul Hamnett in an email to CTV News.

The daily fee is $15 while an annual pass is $90. Hamnett says all the fees collected will be used within the park for a number of initiatives, including improvements to Canmore's Nordic Centre, new parking areas in the Highwood Corridor, reopening visitor centres in K-Country as well as adding more conservation officers and parks staff among other improvements.

Anyone found in the area without a valid pass will be penalized with a $150 fine for personal vehicles and $300 for commercial vehicles.