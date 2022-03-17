Alberta government invests in clean tech to create more jobs
The government is investing in nearly two dozen projects aimed at revolutionizing energy usage in Alberta.
From strategies to reduce utility costs to finding new uses for Alberta bitumen, the Alberta Innovates program is offering $13 million to continue research and create hundreds of jobs.
"Technology is driving innovation in every industry," Labour Minister Doug Schweitzer said in a release on Thursday.
"Alberta entrepreneurs and researchers are creating the solutions that move Alberta – and the world – forward. Each project supported through this funding will help us double down on Alberta’s role as a responsible and secure supplier of energy."
The 13 projects being funded through the Digital Innovation in Clean Energy (DICE) program follow its three strategic priorities:
- Developing emerging technologies, which include data-enabled innovation; digital technology for business transformation; clean technology; innovative production and distribution;
- Enhancing our knowledge workforce; and
- Embracing the digital future.
The institutions where the research is conducted say the funding will help continue their important work to help the province toward the low-carbon future.
"University of Calgary researchers will continue to reimagine the energy landscape to help Alberta’s energy sector grow, diversify, and become even more sustainable. We thank the Government of Alberta and Alberta Innovates for their confidence in our scholars," said Ed McCauley, president of the University of Calgary.
Further details can be found online.
