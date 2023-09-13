Alberta government set to announce affordable housing supports

The Alberta government will be announcing some new supports for affordable housing in the province on Wednesday.

The announcement come as Calgary's city council is examining how the housing crisis is affecting Calgarians.

According to the latest figures released by the city, the average cost to rent a home has grown by 40 per cent since 2020 and the price of a detached home has increased by 37 per cent.

Using the recommendation that no one spends more than 30 per cent of their salary on housing, the annual income needed to purchase a detached home would exceed $155,000, according to Calgary's housing strategy.

While there are affordable housing projects in the works in Calgary, officials say there aren't enough to keep up with demand.

"Ultimately, we need more housing," said Tim Ward, Calgary's manager of housing solutions last week. "We need more market housing and we need a diversity of housing choices as well."

Ward 11 Kourtney Penner says there hasn't been enough action on affordable housing.

"This is the city putting their hand up and saying, 'We're ready and we're willing to take action and we're ready to start it now,'" she said last week.

While it's not clear what the province is planning, the address by Jason Nixon, Alberta's minister of seniors, community and social services, is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, Calgary city council has planned a meeting for its own housing strategy, which begins on Thursday and will run until Saturday.

It's expected to go through more than 80 recommendations brought forward to build up Calgary's supply of affordable housing.

(With files from Austin Lee)