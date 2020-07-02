CALGARY -- A vital link through southern Alberta is expected be upgraded in a major construction project set to begin sometime next year.

The Highway 3 twinning project is aimed at improving safety, support the agri-business sector and spur economic growth in the province.

The work is part of the UCP government's $10-billion economic recovery program which also includes capital spending, maintenance and renewal projects, infrastructure and utility upgrades as well as a boost in funding for the Keystone XL pipeline.

"We need to build, diversify and create jobs following the largest financial hit in Alberta’s history. These projects lay the foundation for the private sector to create thousands of well-paying jobs for workers while creating many spinoff benefits for Alberta — including making communities more attractive to businesses looking to relocate. A strong highway network is vital to create jobs, spur economic growth and get Alberta back on track to economic recovery and growth," Premier Jason Kenney said in a release.

The project will twin a 46 km stretch of Highway 3, between Taber and Burdett. Officials say the route serves as a major connector between Saskatchewan and British Columbia south of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Alberta's Minister of Transportation Ric McIver says the work will help support Alberta's agri-food sector.

"That’s why we are investing in critical infrastructure that creates jobs now and ensures that we can support the growth of this important sector," he said. "Twinning Highway 3 makes the roads safer, more efficient, and gets Albertans working when jobs are needed most."

The work is expected to begin in 2021 and is scheduled to take three years to complete.

Highway 3 sees approximately 3,900 vehicles per day, the province says.