Alberta government to help defend against hate crimes

Premier Jason Kenney, along with Tyler Shandro, Alberta's minister of justice and solicitor general, will be in Calgary on Sunday to announce supports to help combat hate crimes.

The new funding is expected to add to the existing $500 million originally announced by the UCP government in June 2021 for a program to establish security systems and train staff members at sites at risk of hate crimes.

Some of those include temples, churches, mosques and Indigenous friendship centres.

Law enforcement in Calgary and Edmonton have been investigating a number of incidents in recent weeks of hateful messages being scrawled on buildings targeting a number of different ethnic groups.

The road at the entrance to a Sikh gurdwara in southwest Calgary was vandalized with hateful messages.

Some of the incidents, which have led to charges being laid, have been violent and prompted victims to fear for their safety.

The announcement is expected to take place at the Calgary Vietnamese Alliance Church in the southeast.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…