Alberta government to help defend against hate crimes

Police are investigating a vandalism incident in northeast Calgary as a possible hate-motivated crime at the end of April, 2021. There have been a growing number of hate-motivated incidents in Alberta recently, including Tuesday when a swastika was discovered spray painted on a mosque in Edmonton and a separate incident in downtown Calgary, where a Muslim woman in a burka was verbally attacked. Police are investigating a vandalism incident in northeast Calgary as a possible hate-motivated crime at the end of April, 2021. There have been a growing number of hate-motivated incidents in Alberta recently, including Tuesday when a swastika was discovered spray painted on a mosque in Edmonton and a separate incident in downtown Calgary, where a Muslim woman in a burka was verbally attacked.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35

Waves of Russian missiles pounded a military training base in western Ukraine on Sunday, killing 35 people in an attack on a facility that has served as a crucial hub for co-operation between Ukraine and the NATO countries supporting it in its defence against Moscow's grinding assault.

An injured man holds his belongings as he stands next to an ambulance at a local hospital in Novoiavorisk, western Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Official: Drone that crashed in Croatia carried a bomb

A military drone that apparently flew all the way from the Ukrainian war zone over three European NATO-member states before crashing in an urban zone of the Croatian capital was armed with an explosive device, Croatia's defence minister said Sunday.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina