Alberta government to make improvements to day-use areas in K-Country

Millions of dollars in this year's budget will be allocated to pay for improvements and access to some of the most popular mountain trails and facilities Alberta has to offer, the province says.

The Alberta government announced $4 million in upgrades to the Grassi Lakes and Goat Creek day-use areas on Friday.

Through the funding, officials say they hope to address some of the congestion and public safety issues that became apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jason Nixon, Alberta's minister of environment and parks, says the money is an example "of the Kananaskis Conservation Pass in action."

"(It is) helping to improve accessibility and day-use areas, and ensuring the landscapes that Albertans love are protected and well-maintained for years to come," he said in a release.

In addition to the investment at Grassi Lakes and Goat Creek, the province is also expanding the territory for Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park.

Officials say approximately 610 acres will be added to the park, increasing the amount of land for the wildlife corridor.

During the first summer of the pandemic, visitors flocked to Kananaskis Country, eager to enjoy the outdoors yet hindered by travel restrictions put in place by health care officials.

As a result, there were record-breaking volumes of guests and undue strain on the province's resources.

The UCP government introduced the Kananaskis Conservation Pass in 2021 to help pay for visitor facility and conservation upgrades.

PUBLIC TRANSIT FROM CANMORE

In addition to the improvements planned for the day-use areas themselves, the Alberta government is also working with the Town of Canmore.

It's spending nearly $1 million to install a regional transit initiative between the mountain community and K-Country to "reduce barriers" and open it up to more Albertans.

Canmore's mayor says there is no fare associated with the trip from the Canmore Nordic Centre into the trail areas.

"As more and more people are discovering the wonders that the Canmore area has to offer, this new three-year pilot for a fare-free Roam Public Transit route connecting the town to Quarry Lake, Grassi Lakes and the Canmore Nordic Centre will help manage traffic congestion while maintaining access to these popular areas," said Mayor Sean Krausert.

The Alberta government launched the Kananaskis Conservation Pass on June 1, 2021. To date, approximately $12 million in revenue has been generated through sales.

Earlier this month, Alberta Environment and Parks hired 19 new conservation officers in the province using part of that money. Six of those new members are assigned to K-Country.

The government says all of the pass revenues "are being used to provide services to visitors and support operations in the region," but has not provided any further details on other initiatives.