Alberta government to provide fiscal update

The United Conservative government is expected to reveal details of Alberta's fiscal situation on Thursday.

During the last look at Alberta's finances in June, the government announced an $11.6-billion surplus.

The government says it used that money to pay down $13.3 billion in debt.

Spending at the time also came in much higher than expected, mainly due to health-care costs and affordability measures.

Finance Minister Nate Horner is scheduled to provide the update at 10 a.m.