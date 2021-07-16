Advertisement
Alberta health minister to announce upgrades at Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary
Published Friday, July 16, 2021 10:05AM MDT
The Peter Lougheed Centre in northeast Calgary. (File photo)
Share:
CALGARY -- Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro is expected to announce infrastructure upgrades at the Peter Louhgeed Centre in northeast Calgary on Friday morning.
Shandro will be joined by Calgary Klein MLA Jeremy Nixon and representatives from Alberta Health Services and the Calgary Health Foundation.
The availability is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.
This is a developing story and will be updates throughout the day