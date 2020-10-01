CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a technical issue with its autodialer system is to blame for delayed test results for a number of residents last month.

Officials say approximately 5,000 Albertans did not receive their negative test results when they were supposed to between Sept. 10 and 29.

As a result of the glitch, AHS is now reaching out to those affected over the phone or via text message. The agency says it didn't affect any residents who had positive cases of the illness as those patients are contacted directly.

AHS adds the error has already been fixed.

"The error that caused this issue was identified and corrected on Sept. 29, and monitoring has confirmed that this issue has not impacted any further results beyond Sept. 29," officials say in a release.

"This issue did not impact the delivery of results to the MyHealth Records system. Pharmacists and physicians also received all results, as anticipated, without delay."

During the affected time period, AHS says more than 224,000 COVID-19 results were delivered to Albertans via text or autodialer.

The notifications that were missed make up only three per cent of that total.

Further information about AHS' testing procedures can be found online.