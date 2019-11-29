CALGARY -- Officials with Alberta Health Services have ordered the closure of a tattoo shop operating out of a home in the northwest Calgary community of Bowness.

According to the notice, the service, called Jeremiah Ball Tattoo, was being conducted in the kitchen and there were no approved disinfectants available for equipment or client contact surfaces.

Health officials say the business was being run out of a home in the 4500 block of 73 Street N.W. in Bowness and there was no separation between the service area and the sleeping, dining, bathing, washroom or food preparation areas.

It also lacked a specific sink meant for hand washing and cleaning equipment in the service area.

"The kitchen sink was being used for hand washing, but there were dirty dishes in the sink at the time of inspection," the document reads.

Furthermore, AHS says there was a serious health risk posed to customers of the establishment because the container used to store sharps waste was full and needles were sticking out of the top.

"This is in contravention of Section 3(e) of the Personal Service Regulation, which states: 'A personal service facility must contain an appropriate number and type of waste disposal receptacles, including a puncture resistant container for the disposal of waste sharps if sharps are used in the personal service facility.'"

Health officials say there were a number of other violations discovered during the inspection on Nov. 21 including a lack of soap and paper towels for hand washing, damage to the surface of the client bed and records were not kept for every customer.

As a result of the order, AHS says the owner must complete a list of required work including developing a separate service area, obtain approved disinfectants and adopt a proper system for keeping records before he is allowed to reopen.