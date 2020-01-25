CALGARY -- Health officials have advised all residents who live in the community of Oyen avoid using the water in their homes unless it has been properly boiled first.

Alberta Health Services enacted the order as a precaution due to a water disruption in the town.

Town officials also posted information about the issue on the town of Oyen's Facebook page.

As a result, the agency says all residents must bring water to rolling boil before using it for any of the following purposes:

drinking

brushing teeth

cleaning raw foods

preparing infant formula or juices

making ice, etc.

Water for bathing or washing clothes does not need to be treated, but AHS says residents must use soap and water to as well as an alcohol-based sanitizer containing more than 60 per cent after drying your hands to ensure safety.

Officials say the town has restored the water disruption, but the order will remain in place until water quality is assured.

More information on boil water advisories can be found online.

Oyen is located about three hours east of Calgary.