CALGARY -- Albertans are expecting to hear how the provincial government will act on findings of a health system review.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro is scheduled to speak in Calgary Monday morning to discuss the review that examined Alberta Health Service’s programs, services and policies to seek ways to reduce costs and improve performance.

In the spring of 2019, Alberta hired Ernst & Young to do the first comprehensive review of AHS since it was formed in 2009.

The province is spending $20.6 billion on health this year, which is 40 per cent of the operating budget.

Rising health costs are the main concern of a government-appointed panel, led by former Saskatchewan health minister Janice MacKinnon, who said Alberta is getting substandard outcomes for the money it pays.

The Official Opposition is also expected to comment on the review on Monday.