CALGARY -- Alberta Health Services is calling on all children across the province to participate in a free contest in order to promote the importance of getting immunized against the flu.

According to a post on social media, the agency is looking for children to submit completed colouring pages of the Influenza Warrior.

The Influenza Warrior Colouring Contest is now open! Download, colour and scan in your child’s entry between now and Jan 6. Full contest rules, plus colouring sheet available here: https://t.co/WEiETrTlDe#influenza #colouring pic.twitter.com/BSzooubbkw — Alberta Health Services (@AHS_media) December 28, 2019

The contest is open to children in two age categories: five to eight and nine to 12. One entry per person per age category is allowed.

Parents and children looking to participate can do so by picking up a colouring page at any participating AHS influenza clinic on or after December 9 or downloading a colouring page from the AHS website.

Entries are submitted by scanning or taking a close up photo of the completed piece and emailing it to apple@ahs.ca by 5 p.m. MT by Jan. 6, 2019.

Officials remind parents to make sure their entry includes their child's name and age, a parent or guardian's phone number or email address so winners can be notified.

The top three entries from both age categories will be judged at the end of the contest by AHS employees and posted on the AHS Facebook page.

The winning entry will then be determined by how many 'likes' each entry receives between 9 a.m. Jan. 13 and 9 a.m. Jan. 20.

The winners, who will be announced at noon on Jan. 20, will receive an AHS plush penguin and an award certificate.

Full contest rules can be found here.

According to the most recent data, about 1.25 million doses of the influenza vaccine have been administered in Alberta so far this season.

About 535,000 of those were to patients in Calgary while approximately 416,000 doses were administered in the Edmonton zone.