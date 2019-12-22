EDMONTON -- Santa has found his way into homes around the world time and time again—and for one home in Sundre, Alta., 195 times to be exact.

Annette Rose says her collection of nearly 200 St. Nick figurines was never intentional.

“I had a few Santa Clauses in the house, but nothing to speak of,” she told CTV News Calgary.

Now, the house is nearly filled with different versions of the jolly old fellow.

“Then I would see another one that was different, so I would buy that one,” Rose recalled.

“Some are made out of cloth. Some are made out of wood. Some are animated, some are not. Some are bilingual.”

She even has a “cowboy Santa Claus” because “we live in cowboy country.”

The magic of Christmas, and the spirit of St. Nick, has proven timeless.

Holding up one Santa climbing out of a chimney, Rose says, “This one I remember as a small child, and so this is probably at least 85 years old.”

Sundre is about 110 kilometres northwest of Calgary.

With a report by CTV News Calgary’s Bill Macfarlane