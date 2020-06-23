CALGARY -- Alberta is investing $10 million into serology testing as part of the effort to track COVID-19 in the province.

Serology testing differs from the swab testing currently being done in that it checks for antibodies in the blood, which shows whether someone has been exposed to the virus in the past. Swab testing can only check whether someone currently has the virus.

The funding will be used in four voluntary public health studies, which will serologically test specific groups of Albertans for the virus.

Two pediatric studies will measure COVID-19 antibody prevalence among a group of 1,000 Calgary and Edmonton children until 2022, with 350 participants confirmed to have had the virus, 350 symptomatic and 300 not exposed to the virus.

A third study will test samples from blood collected for other purposes across the province and a fourth will regularly test selected Albertans over 45 years old.

"Even with the best testing system in Canada, we know there are people who have been infected and were never tested," said Health Minister Tyler Shandro.

"Many of them simply because they never got sick, and that's where serology testing comes in."

Serology testing is intended to help track the spread of the disease, said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

"The approach we're taking is really based on the purpose of serology, which is to help us understand at a population level what proportion of a population may potentially have been exposed to COVID within the past several months and then use that information to help us understand what proportion may not have been captured by our swab testing program," she said.