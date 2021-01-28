CALGARY -- The province is investing $17 million into stabilizing performing arts, sports and rodeo organizations in Alberta that have been hard hit by the pandemic, officials announced Thursday.

"They have lost a full season of programming and revenue but still have ongoing overhead costs," read a release from the province.

"The Stabilize Program will provide one-time grant funding to support live experience presenting and performing arts, sport and rodeo organizations. The funding will help these organizations continue to operate and reopen when it is safe to do so."

A total of $12 million in funding is available to non-profits that host rodeos, professional and elite amateur sports organizations, and non-profits that own or operate dedicated performing arts venues. Those that qualify are eligible for up to 25 per cent of expenses based on 2018-19 financials.

The money can then be used to fund ongoing operational costs like utilities, rent, insurance and programming, to support their reopening.

Applications will be accepted until midnight on Feb.18.

The remaining $5 million will be used to match private donations — from a minimum of $250,000 to a maximum of $1 million — to eligible non-profit organizations that host rodeos and professional and elite amateur sports.

Non-profit organizations that own or operate dedicated performing arts venues or live experience venues are also eligible.

“This funding is critical to supporting venues and events that build and sustain vibrant communities and our cultural heritage and our mental well-being," said Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Minister Leela Sharon Aheer.

"Reinvigorating our live experience sector will also bring back jobs and foster tourism to support our economic recovery. When arts, culture, sport and heritage thrive, Alberta thrives.”

According to the province, Alberta’s live experience sector contributed $662.7 million to GDP and supported 14,580 jobs in 2018. That sector grew by 17 per cent between 2014 and 2018.

“The live music and experience sector is a critical part of the culture, well-being and economy of Albertans," said Andrew Mosker, president and CEO of the National Music Centre.

"Ensuring the sustainability of this sector is vital to accelerating the recovery of our province after the pandemic is over.”