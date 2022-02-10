Alberta is 'past the peak' of the Omicron wave: health minister

Masks on display in a store front in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh) Masks on display in a store front in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina