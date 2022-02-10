Alberta is 'past the peak' of the Omicron wave: health minister

Alberta's health minister says the province is "past the peak of the Omicron wave."

Jason Copping made the comments during a provincial COVID-19 update Thursday with Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

"We know the peak of Omicron cases is now weeks behind us," Copping said. "This is based on wastewater and PCR testing data."

Copping said hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, and that they know "roughly" where they'll go based on the case data and the new admissions data.

He said Alberta is currently transitioning to "life on the other side."

"That does not mean the pandemic is over or that we're (not still) at risk of a substantial strain on the health care system and there will be for some time. We need to live with Omicron and that means acknowledging it's still a risk."

Copping warned Alberta may need restrictions again if we see a resurgence in cases.

"We need to keep working hard to promote vaccination because that's the surest and least intrusive way we can keep COVID-19 at bay. But right now, it's time to move forward."

Copping said new admissions of COVID-19 positive patients peaked over two weeks ago and have dropped every day since.

"It's now clear that this overwhelming of the health system has not happened and it looks like it's not going to happen.

"It's time to move forward," Copping said, saying that is why the province has dropped the Restrictions Exemption Program (REP).

"The purpose of the restrictions from the start of the pandemic has been to avoid overwhelming the health system and help protect Albertans."

Copping said while Albertans can still download their proof of vaccination but the QR code reader app "will no longer be available."

He said establishments that have already downloaded the app will find it will continue to work for “quite some period of time,” but downloads won’t be available moving forward.

"Does this mean this is just a normal year? Or that everything is fine? No. It does not," Copping said.

The health minister said the strain on our health system remains high.

"The pandemic has been the toughest time they've ever been through, and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude."