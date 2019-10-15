CALGARY — The Alberta government is joining British Columbia in a lawsuit against pharmaceutical companies aimed at recovering the costs associated with opioid addiction.

Last year, 789 people died after taking synthetic opioids compared to 733 in 2017, according to data supplied by Alberta Health Services. Between January and June of this year, 305 people have died from opioid overdoses in the province.

British Columbia’s civil suit lists Purdue Pharma Inc., which manufactures OxyContin, along with other major drug producers.

It also targets pharmacies, saying pharmacists should have known the quantity of opioids they were distributing was in excess of any legitimate market demand.

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Alberta is joining the lawsuit and taking aim at manufacturers because companies “oversupplied the drugs recklessly.”

None of the allegations contained in the lawsuit have been proven in court.

In the U.S., hundreds of similar lawsuits have been filed by governments claiming the companies played a role in creating an addiction crisis that killed 42,000 Americans in 2016.

In August, an Oklahoma judge ruled drug manufacturer Johnson & Johnson intentionally downplayed the dangers, while overselling the benefits of opioids. The company was ordered it to pay $572 million.

There’s no word when exactly the class-action lawsuit will be certified in British Columbia. Alberta has yet to determine the dollar amount it will seek in its suit.

Ontario and New Brunswick have also said they are taking part in the lawsuit.