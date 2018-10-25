The province of Alberta says they will be bringing about some changes to the auto industry aimed at helping consumers be better informed while buying a new vehicle and before signing off on repairs.

Under the improved Automotive Business Regulations, businesses must:

inform buyers about a vehicle’s history, including previous use, ownership and details of damages

provide a comprehensive bill of sale at the time of purchase

provide written estimates upon request and ensure that you get a consumer’s consent before starting work

remove any liens on a vehicle within a week of the sale

remove advertising about sold vehicles within 14 days of the sale to keep customers informed on prices

Brian Malkinson, Service Alberta Minister, says that the improvements come as a result of extensive engagement with Albertans and stakeholders.

“When it came to the auto sector, Albertans were clear; we need to do more to protect buyers and owners of vehicles and we need to do more to make sure honest businesses weren’t being hurt by the bad apples.”

He says that the new rules will create consistency across the industry in Alberta and ensure that no matter where anyone goes, they will receive quality work from an honest dealer.

“That will build consumer confidence that we all know is good for business.”

The owners of some Calgary auto shops say the new legislation is great for consumers, but it isn’t changing very much about their current procedures.

“We’re already doing this,” said Ted Zylstra, the owner of Braeside Automotive. “We have taken it one step further by doing a digital inspection.”

With that, he says mechanics take a picture of the affected system that can then be sent to the owner so they have more of an understanding of what is wrong and why the work is needed.

“It’s new. There’s about half a dozen or so that do because it’s the wave of the future. Everyone has a smartphone or a computer in their office. If you have a question, I can call you and we can go over the inspection together or you can ask a co-worker.”

Zylstra says that the main thing the legislation will help with is transparency for consumers.

“People want transparency. People want to know that we are not overselling, we are selling just what you need and, at the end of the day, it’s your decision if you purchase it.”

Any organization that doesn’t play by the new rules could face considerable fines.

“If any consumer feels like there is a shop or any AMVIC-regulated service that has unfair business practices, report to AMVIC because that’s their job to look into those,” said Malkinson.

The changes came about because of the recommendations that came out of the review of AMVIC following the agency’s failures related to the TREADZ Auto Group.

The improvements come into effect on October 31.

(With files from Brenna Rose)