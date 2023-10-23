Alberta man accused of using Snapchat to share child pornography

A southern Alberta man is facing charges after allegedly using Snapchat to share child pornography.

Brady Pavka, 25, of Taber is charged with accessing, possessing, and making child pornography available.

The charges come following an investigation from the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's (ALERT) Child Exploitation Unit (ICE), in collaboration with the Taber Police Service.

ALERT launched its investigation in early October based on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Officers arrested Pavka and searched his home last Thursday, seizing mobile devices that will now undergo forensic analysis.

He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 21.

"Child sexual exploitation offences have steadily increased across the province and have a substantial impact on communities big and small," said Chief Graham Abela of the Taber Police Service.

"The work of ALERT investigating those that allegedly prey on the most vulnerable is really needed at this time," added John MacDonald, chair of the Taber Municipal Police Commission and member of ALERT’s Civilian Advisory Committee.

The town of Taber is located about 235 kilometres southeast of Calgary and 45 kilometres east of Lethbridge.