Alberta man allegedly blackmailed Ontario victim with intimate images: RCMP

Mounties have arrested a 25-year-old Alberta man in connection with an investigation in Ontario where authorities there said a man was being threatened online.

Last December, Drumheller RCMP were contacted by members of the Halton Regional Police Service, which had determined that someone was using social media to extort an Ontario man.

Investigators say the suspect had obtained intimate images of the victim and was threatening to share them online if he did not pay.

Following an eight-month-long investigation, police arrested Brandon Bulechowsky of Nacmine, Alta on Aug. 16.

He is charged with extortion, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with probation.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing and suggest there could be more victims involved.

Bulechowsky is scheduled to appear in an Ontario courtroom on Sept. 12.