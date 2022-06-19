Alberta man charged in highway crash that killed 2 people

RCMP say one man has been arrested in connection to a deadly crash near Three Hills, Alta. that killed two people.

The collision happened on Highway 21, just north of Trochu, on Friday, June 17.

According to investigators, two cars were travelling north on Highway 21 when the second rear-ended the first, causing it to cross over the centre line where it was hit by an oncoming semi-truck.

Officers found the two occupants of the first car, a 20-year-old female and a 21-year-old male, dead when they arrived.

Richard Douglas Bell, 42, of Elnora, Alta. is charged with the following offences:

Dangerous operation causing death;

Impaired operation causing death;

Impaired operation of a motor vehicle; and

Refusal to provide sample.

Bell has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court on June 24.

The town of Three Hills is located roughly 100 kilometres northeast of Calgary.