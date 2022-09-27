Alberta man convicted of distracted driving for 13th time

A 40-year-old Alberta man was convicted of distracted driving in Airdrie provincial traffic court on Tuesday, marking the 13th time he's been found guilty of the offence.

RCMP officials say the man, whose name has not released, was first ticketed for distracted driving on Sept. 1, 2011, the day it was first made illegal in Alberta.

The punishment tied to Tuesday's conviction included a $2,000 fine, a $300 surcharge and three demerit points.

After receiving an average of more than one distracted driving ticket every year since, his 13 convictions have resulted in a total of $7,665 in fines.