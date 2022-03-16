Alberta man hopes to find mystery woman whose photo was in dying father's wallet

A Calgary-area man is hoping someone can help him identify the mystery woman whose photograph he found in his father’s wallet right before he died.

"This woman must of (sic) been very special to him as no one in my family knows who she is,” Corey Hein wrote in a Facebook post.

The picture shows a woman with blond hair smiling at the camera. The edges of the photograph are faded and it appears to be several years old.

Hein is from Chestermere and his father, Douglas Hein, lived in Calgary before passing away on March 6 at the age of 66.

Hein says his father spent his remaining days on life support at Calgary's Peter Lougheed Centre, surrounded by family.

He found the photo in his father's wallet while the man was in hospital, but says his dad was unable to communicate verbally at that time. Hein says when he asked his dad if he should look for the woman, Douglas signaled "yes" by curling his toes.

Corey first posted the photo to social media on Feb. 24, but so far his search has come up empty.

According to Douglas' obituary, he worked was a barber and Calgary Transit operator.

His family describes him as a “hard-working man” who “loved a good joke.”

Anyone with information about the mystery woman in the photo is asked to call or text Hein at 403-585-3206 or to email him via Corey_Hein@outlook.com.