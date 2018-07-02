Cochrane RCMP are working to determine if weather was a factor in a crash along the Trans Canada that killed a 61-year-old man from Redcliff, Alberta.

It happened west of Calgary around 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon in the eastbound lanes between Morley Road and Bear Hills overpass and RCMP say there was heavy rain and hail in the area at the time of the collision.

RCMP say an eastbound sedan was struck by an eastbound semi.

The Redcliff man was the driver and lone occupant of the sedan and he died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Police say two other vehicles including a sedan and a truck pulling a trailer were involved and sustained damage but no one in those vehicles was injured.

RCMP opened both lanes of Highway one around 8:00 p.m. Monday night.