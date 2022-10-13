Alberta man will take kids to Disneyland, do renovations after winning $1M

A man from small-town central Alberta says he plans to take his kids to Disneyland after winning $1 million on a lottery ticket.

Michael Burfield, who lives in the village of Munson, bought his Lotto Max ticket from a drug store in Drumheller, winning one of 39 Maxmillions prizes awarded on the Sept. 27 draw.

He didn't realize he had won until the day after the draw, when he went to a nearby store to check his ticket. He says the discovery was a "sheer shock."

"I was trying to count the zeros to see how much it was, but it flashed so quickly," he said in a Thursday news release.

To be sure, Burfield said he went back to the same store where he purchased his ticket and had the cashier confirm his win on their terminal.

Aside from taking his kids to Disneyland, Burfield says he'd like to do some home renovations.

Friday night’s Lotto Max jackpot sits at $70 million.