Alberta meat scam investigation sees B.C. woman charged

RCMP have laid charges in an Alberta meat scam that saw victims bilked out of thousands of dollars.

Mounties say 16 people had arranged large meat orders from a company called DBL Meats, sending a combined $60,000 through e-transfer for meat products that were never delivered.

Officers investigating DBL Meats, which was reported to be based in Kelowna, B.C., determined the company wasn't legitimate.

Krysta-Lyn Williams, 36, from Penticton, B.C., is charged with fraud over $5,000.

She isn't in custody, but a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Mounties are asking anyone who knows where Williams is to contact their local police department.

RCMP believe there are more victims who haven't been in touch with police and are asking anyone who had been in contact with DBL Meats to call them at 403-443-5539.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.