Two men accused of killing a Central Alberta family have been found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and the judge in the case says they planned and carried out the homicides together.

Emergency crews were called to a fire at a farmhouse near Castor, east of Red Deer, for reports of a fire on December 8, 2013 and found the structure fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

When investigators entered the burned-out home they found the remains of two people inside.

They were identified by the Calgary Medical Examiner as Gordan Klaus, 61, and 40-year-old Monica Klaus. Sandra Klaus was unaccounted for and police believe her body was also in the house.

The couple’s son, Jason Klaus, and Joshua Frank were charged with three counts each of first-degree murder in the trio’s death.

The family’s dog was also shot and found dead at the scene.

A 9mm Ruger was found in the Battle River by an RCMP dive team and It was later determined that the bullet found in the dog was fired from the gun.

On Wednesday, Klaus and Frank were both found guilty on all counts and they sat silently in court when the verdict was read.

Judge Eric Macklin provided a summary of his ruling and said that the three victims were shot and then burned beyond recognition and that the fire was deliberately set.

Macklin said he is ‘satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt of the guilt’ of Jason Klaus and Joshua Frank and that they planned the murders together and ‘each one played a crucial role in executing the plan’.

"Mr. Frank intentionally shot Gordon, Sandra and Monica Klaus on Dec. 8, 2013, and set the house on fire to conceal the crime. Mr. Frank knew exactly what Mr. Klaus expected of him and he carried out the murders in accordance with their plan," Macklin said.

A conviction of first-degree murder automatically comes with a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The judge wanted to move to sentencing right after the decision was read but is giving the defence a little more time because the Crown is asking for no chance of parole for 75 years.

(With files from The Canadian Press)