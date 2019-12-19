CALGARY -- Alberta employees who earn tips as part of their wages could benefit from a private member's bill from a Lethbridge area MLA.

Shannon Phillips, the representative for Lethbridge West, has put forward a private member's bill that would stop bosses from demanding a cut of tips from their employees.

Right now, employers can force workers to "tip-out" and give up a share of their tips to be divvied up amongst others.

While they are only meant to be divided amongst servers, bussers, cooks and other staff, the owners and managers of many businesses also take a portion.

Under Phillips' bill, workers would be allowed to keep the tips they’ve earned.

"You know, this idea that there's tip-out to managers for uniforms or these kind of things you hear, sometimes, stories of what's going on out there and it's not exactly on the up-and-up. Serving staff and people who earn tips across the board through all kinds of industries, they deserve a fair deal."

She plans to present the bill when the legislature reconvenes in 2020.