Alberta monitoring Omicron COVID-19 variant as 2 cases confirmed in Ontario

CALGARY -

In a series of social media posts Sunday afternoon, Alberta's Chief Medical Officer of Health offered an update on Alberta's response to the arrival of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Canada.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says there are presently no known cases of the Omicron variant in the province, but confirmed Alberta Health is working with health officials across the country to monitor the spread of the altered virus.

Canada has imposed a travel ban on several countries in Southern Africa, including South Africa, Estwatini, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Namibia. Foreign nationals who have travelled to any of those countries in the past 14 days will not be permitted entry into Canada.

Hinshaw hinted that there are people presently in Alberta who have travelled through those countries.

"Public health officials have contacted individuals in Alberta who have travelled from one of the countries of interest in the past 14 days. These individuals must take precautionary actions to quarantine for 14 days from their return date and get tested"

The two cases of the Omicron variant detected in Ottawa are both in people who travelled from Nigeria, which is not yet on the list of countries affected by the travel ban.

That list is expected to expand as G7 health ministers are holding an emergency meeting on Monday to deal with the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The strain has been detected in over a dozen countries around the globe, including Canada.

Hinshaw also said the Omicron variant re-enforces the need for Albertans to be vaccinated.

"This is a reminder of how important getting the vaccine is, as having a complete vaccination series has historically provided a high level of protection against severe outcomes even with new variants of concern"

Infectious disease expert Isaac Bogosh agrees, telling CTV it's unlikely the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will completely defeat the vaccines protective effects.

"We’ll see to what extent, if any, there's erosion of protection from immunity, but I don’t think you are going to have a variant that emerges overnight that suddenly erases completely the protective benefit we have seen from vaccines at this point."

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday that it is not yet clear if the new Omicron coronavirus variant is more transmissible than other variants. It is also unclear if it causes more severe disease.

"Preliminary data suggests that there are increasing rates of hospitalization in South Africa, but this may be due to increasing overall numbers of people becoming infected, rather than a result of specific infection with omicron," said WHO officials in a statement.

PCR testing does detect the Omicron variant and studies are still underway to see if rapid antigen tests are capable of detecting the mutated virus.