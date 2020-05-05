CALGARY -- The coronavirus has handed Albertans a new challenge as the province moves toward easing some of the restrictions from the pandemic, says a company that helps provide roadside assistance.

The Alberta Motor Association (AMA) says since thousands of cars all over the province have been sitting silent for weeks, people have been faced with vehicles that just won't start.

"If a vehicle is left undriven for a prolonged period, the battery can lose its charge," says Ryan Lemont, acting manager of Calgary Fleet in a release. "So, while staying home has been a wonderful thing for preventing the spread of COVID-19, it’s having consequences for people’s cars."

Between mid-March and late April, the AMA says crews have responded to more than 15,700 calls for service related to dead batteries.

In order to make sure you aren't left at the side of the road with a dead battery, the association offers the following tips:

If you know you won't be driving your vehicle, consider using a battery tender to maintain a charge

When you do start your vehicle, make sure it runs for at least 20 minutes so the battery can replenish itself

Idling your vehicle in your driveway does not provide what's needed to charge your battery

If you start your vehicle and immediately turn it off, it could drain your battery even faster

"If you need to get to a medical appointment, or restock groceries, the last thing you need is a dead battery," says Lemont. "Worse yet, it could die while you’re out, leaving you in a sticky situation in public at a time when we’re all trying to limit exposure risks."