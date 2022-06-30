Alberta Mounties seek wanted man accused of driving vehicle directly at officers

Alberta Mounties seek wanted man accused of driving vehicle directly at officers

Joseph Aubut, 35, is wanted on 52 outstanding charges. He's accused of driving a vehicle directly at Didsbury RCMP during a getaway in May. (RCMP) Joseph Aubut, 35, is wanted on 52 outstanding charges. He's accused of driving a vehicle directly at Didsbury RCMP during a getaway in May. (RCMP)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What your Canada Day BBQ will cost with hot inflation

The Canada Day long weekend is the perfect time for burgers on the grill, cold drinks and time with family and friends. Yet a backyard barbecue comes with a bigger price tag this year as food prices soared 9.7 per cent in May.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina