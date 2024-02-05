Alberta NDP leadership race underway, with a new leader set to be announced June 22

The Alberta NDP leadership race officially gets underway Feb. 5, after Rachel Notley announced she is stepping down in January.

The rules and timelines for the campaign were developed in Red Deer last month.

Eligible candidates must have been a party member since Aug. 5.

The entrance fee is $60,000 with a spending limit of $500,000.

Voting begins May 22 and runs until June 22, when the new leader will be announced.

Members will be able to vote online, by mail or over the phone, as long as they have an active membership as of April 22.

Any Albertan 14 years old or older can become a party member.

Calgary-Mountain View MLA Kathleen Ganley will be making an announcement at the Telus Convention Centre in Calgary at 10 a.m. Feb. 5.

Others expected to join the race include Edmonton-Whitemud MLA Rakhi Pancholi, Deputy Leader Sarah Hoffman, and former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi.