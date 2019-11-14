CALGARY – A new survey of energy sector leaders in North America has put Alberta close to the bottom of the rankings among jurisdictions to invest in.

The report, published by the Fraser Institute, includes data from a poll conducted between May and August of this year.

It ranked 15 U.S. regions and five Canadian provinces based on their policies on oil and gas investment.

Alberta placed 16th out of the 20 jurisdictions while Texas led the pack.

Ashley Stedman, one of the co-authors of the document, says there are a number of reasons for the gap, particularly between those two areas.

"Canada's onerous and uncertain regulations, along with our dearth of pipeline capacity has created a competitiveness chasm between Canada and the United States."

The group says 80 per cent of respondents said they would not invest in Alberta because of uncertain regulations and 65 per cent said regulatory duplication and inconsistencies are a problem for the province.

Saskatchewan, at 13th position on the list, was the top Canadian province.

The Fraser Institute's rankings are:

Texas Oklahoma Kansas Wyoming U.S.-Gulf of Mexico region North Dakota Alabama New Mexico Montana Missouri Alaska Louisiana Saskatchewan Pennsylvania Newfoundland and Labrador Alberta Manitoba California British Columbia Colorado

(Photo: Fraser Institute)