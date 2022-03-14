Alberta New Democrats to retable bill to block coal mining in Rocky Mountains
Alberta's Opposition New Democrats say they will retable a private member's bill in the legislature that would place tight restrictions on coal mining in the Rocky Mountains.
Leader Rachel Notley says the bill is essentially the same as one that died on the order paper last spring.
The legislation would ban coal mining outright on the most sensitive parts of the much-loved summits and foothills.
Proposed mines elsewhere wouldn't be allowed unless they conform to local land use plans, were informed by science and went through at least six months of public consultation.
All coal leases in the Rockies would also be cancelled unless they were granted before 2020 or pertain to an already operating mine.
Notley has said the United Conservative government's recent moves to protect those areas still depend on the discretion of the minister and that real protection should be enshrined in legislation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks Monday even as Moscow's forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment that the Red Cross said has created 'nothing short of a nightmare' for civilians.
Unifor launches probe into allegations Jerry Dias broke union's constitution
Unifor has launched investigation into allegations its former national president Jerry Dias engaged in an alleged breach of the union's constitution.
Lviv reopens Second World War bunker in city park
With missile strikes still threatening the western Ukraine city of Lviv, a decades-old military bunker has found a renewed purpose for local Ukrainians.
Scenes from Kyiv after Russian attack
Scenes from the Ukraine capital Kyiv, as authorities and residents survey damage following a deadly artillery strike on March 14.
OPINION | Richard Berthelsen: Why we should expect to see major occasions without the Queen
As the Queen herself faces her 96th birthday in April, it is increasingly clear she may almost completely withdraw from public or ceremonial events, Richard Berthelsen writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Zelensky latest in long list of world leaders to address Parliament, third Ukrainian president
When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Parliament on Tuesday, he will be the third Ukrainian president to do so, joining a long list of world leaders and dignitaries to give a joint address to Canadian parliamentarians.
Police seek to oust squatters from Russian oligarch's London mansion
Police on Monday moved in to evict squatters who had occupied a London mansion suspected of belonging to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who was placed on Britain's sanctions list last week in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombing of maternity hospital
A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth, The Associated Press has learned. Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomizing the horror of an attack on humanity’s most innocent.
Canada's opioid crisis: How families of overdose victims are coping
More than 24,000 people have died from opioid toxicity in Canada over the last five years. CTVNews.ca takes an in-depth look at our opioid crisis, with an analysis on the data and a focus on stories shared by parents who've lost children to overdoses.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton landlord, convicted criminal Abdullah Shah killed Sunday
Abdullah Shah, formerly known as Carmen Pervez, was killed Sunday evening in the city where he was known as a disreputable landlord.
-
Outcome of Tuesday's byelection a lose-lose for Alberta premier: political scientists
Political pundits say there will be one clear loser in Tuesday's byelection in northern Alberta, but it won't be any of the candidates.
-
AHS proposes steep wage rollbacks for respiratory therapists, pharmacists and more
Alberta Health Services is proposing up to 10 per cent in wage reductions for some health-care professionals including respiratory therapists, social workers and pharmacists in early contract negotiations with the union that represents them.
Vancouver
-
Puppy poisoned by opiate that touched its nose while at Metro Vancouver dog park, police warn owners
A months-old dog was poisoned by brief contact with a suspicious substance at a Metro Vancouver park, the RCMP say.
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. cracks down on catalytic converter thefts
The British Columbia government says it has closed a legal loophole that allowed thieves to anonymously sell stolen catalytic converters to scrap-metal dealers.
-
Here's how much it's expected to rain at the start of the week in Metro Vancouver
Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley residents are in for a soggy start to their week as a rainfall warning from Environment Canada says a storm moves through the region.
Atlantic
-
Communication snafus plagued RCMP's response to Nova Scotia mass shooting: documents
Repeated communication failures were partly to blame for the Nova Scotia RCMP's inability to stop a gunman from killing 22 people over a 13-hour span in April 2020, recently released documents show.
-
Sister confirms death of man who spent five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia
A family member has confirmed that a fisherman who was lifted from the ocean Sunday after spending five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia has died.
-
End of restrictions: N.B. prepares to lift COVID-19 mandates Monday
New Brunswick's COVID-19 mandate will end at 12:01 a.m. Monday, part of a timeline made public last month.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. cracks down on catalytic converter thefts
The British Columbia government says it has closed a legal loophole that allowed thieves to anonymously sell stolen catalytic converters to scrap-metal dealers.
-
Union calls on elected officials to prevent Vancouver Island librarians from escalating job action
Librarians employed by Vancouver Island Regional Library were officially in a legal strike position as of late last week and their union continued to call on elected officials to prevent escalating job action.
-
Island Health launches new COVID-19 treatments for vulnerable people
Island Health is rolling out two new COVID-19 treatments that can help vulnerable people recover from the illness.
Toronto
-
Many Ontario long-term care homes keeping vaccine mandates as province lifts policy
Vaccination against COVID-19 will still be required for employees at many Ontario long-term care homes even though the province has lifted its official mandate for the sector.
-
Two teenagers charged after Toronto pharmacy robbed at knifepoint
Two teenage boys are in custody after allegedly robbing a Toronto pharmacy at knifepoint last week.
-
Unifor launches probe into allegations Jerry Dias broke union's constitution
Unifor has launched investigation into allegations its former national president Jerry Dias engaged in an alleged breach of the union's constitution.
Montreal
-
Buying local? Meet the people who will only get Quebec's Medicago vaccine
Last month, Health Canada finally gave the Medicago vaccine the nod for adults, leading some devotees to confirm that they are, indeed, finally going to get a shot—which is welcome news to the government, though it has some health experts exasperated.
-
Quebec prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees
The Ukrainian Canadian Congress is meeting with provincial and city officials to come up with a plan on what to do once refugees start arriving in Quebec.
-
'Tears of joy' as 11-year-old Montreal girl breathes normally for the first time
In a series of long and complex operations, a surgeon was able to reconstruct an 11-year-old girl's weak and damaged trachea using moulds and cartilage from her ribs.
Ottawa
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa hold steady over the weekend
OPH is reporting eight residents in local hospitals because of an active case of COVID-19, up one from Friday, and one person in the ICU, down from two.
-
Brockville, Ont. man accused of assaulting 'longtime friend' when asked to leave
A Brockville man is facing an assault charge over an apparent falling out with a longtime friend.
-
Ottawa firefighters free 'Big Momma' the turtle from aquarium ornament
Ottawa firefighters were called to a local animal hospital on Saturday to lend their expertise to the extrication effort of a turtle named 'Big Momma' who had become trapped in a decorative log.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating sudden death in Waterloo
Police are investigating a sudden death in Waterloo.
-
Many Ontario long-term care homes keeping vaccine mandates as province lifts policy
Vaccination against COVID-19 will still be required for employees at many Ontario long-term care homes even though the province has lifted its official mandate for the sector.
-
Saskatoon
-
Ukrainians once again march outside Saskatoon City Hall to support Ukraine
Ukrainians in Saskatoon once again filled the civic square outside of City Hall in Saskatoon Sunday to rally for their ancestral homeland, currently fending off a Russian invasion.
-
Vehicle registered to Sask. premier impounded in B.C. after driver, 28, failed sobriety test
A vehicle registered to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe was impounded by the Vancouver Police Department last week.
-
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombing of maternity hospital
A pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russia bombed the maternity hospital where she was meant to give birth, The Associated Press has learned. Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomizing the horror of an attack on humanity’s most innocent.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury firefighters called to house fire near Wahnapitae
Sudbury's Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell says five crews of firefighters were called to a blaze at a home on Red Deer Lake Road, off of Highway 537 near Wahnapitae, around 6:10 a.m. Monday.
-
Union representing college faculty across Ontario sets March 18 strike deadline
In an email to members Monday, the union representing college faculty in Ontario announced a March 18 strike deadline after three months of talks failed to produce an agreement.
-
Fire causes extensive damage to popular Chi-Cheeman ferry
A traditional sign of summer on Manitoulin Island has been badly damaged after fire broke out on the M.S. Chi-Cheemaun early Saturday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man charged with historic sexual assaults dating back to 1980s
Winnipeg police have one man in custody in connection to three sexual assaults on children dating back to the 1980s.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 414, six deaths reported since Friday in Manitoba
According to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard, the province has 414 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of Monday. This is a drop of three compared to the last update on Friday. Of the total hospitalizations, 182 people have active cases.
-
Winnipeg police warning of 'concerning' thefts where suspect attempts to distract victim
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are warning the public about three “concerning” thefts that happened between March 11 and 14 where the suspects made persistent attempts to distract the victims.
Regina
-
Former patient alleges physical, sexual abuse at Sask. tuberculosis hospital
It’s been more than six decades since Ben Pratt was first admitted to a tuberculosis (TB) sanatorium in Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., but the George Gordon First Nation man still remembers the abuse he experienced like it was yesterday.
-
Officer injured in hit and run incident: Regina police
Two teenagers are facing a long list of charges after hit and run incident that left one officer with minor injuries, according to Regina police.
-
International education training program launched in Sask.
The Canadian Bureau for International Education (CBIE) is partnering with the Ministry of Advanced Education to deliver an International Education Practitioner Program in Saskatchewan, the first of its kind in Canada.