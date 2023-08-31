Alberta on track for surplus despite wildfires, lower oil prices, fiscal update shows
The Alberta government says it's on track for a $2.4-billion surplus by the end of the fiscal year, despite slightly lower oil prices and wildfires that have burned through most of its contingency fund.
The figures were released in the government's first-quarter fiscal update today.
Wildfires have consumed nearly $1 billion so far this fiscal year.
Together with other events, that's taken up about three-quarters of the money the United Conservative government has set aside for emergencies.
Officials say the government is looking at increasing that fund in coming years as extreme weather events are not expected to let up.
Elsewhere, a population boom of 4.4 per cent has helped boost tax revenues.
Oil royalties have shrunk due to lower-than-forecast prices.
But that impact has been softened by a smaller discount oilsands producers receive for their product compared to conventional oil.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump enters plea in Georgia election case, and says he plans to skip upcoming hearing
Former U.S. president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday and said he'll skip a hearing next week in the case accusing him and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.
BREAKING | 'I'm sorry we didn't do a better job': Housing Minister apologizes but won't step down over Ont. Greenbelt report
Steve Clark dismissed calls to resign as Ontario’s housing minister Thursday and instead apologized after a scathing report found he broke ethics rules when land was extracted from the Greenbelt.
WATCH | COVID-19: BA.2.86 the most 'mutated' variant since Omicron
Canada's first case of BA.2.86, has been detected in British Columbia but an emergency-room physician says the 'real test' for the highly 'mutated' variant will be in the weeks after children return to the classroom for the new school year.
Doctors can now prescribe patients a trip to the Canadian Museum of Nature
The Canadian Museum of Nature and PaRx, a nationwide nature-prescription program, have launched a new collaboration to allow doctors in the national capital region to prescribe passes for the museum.
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
Feeling anxious about the return to school? Here's how to combat the post-summer blues
As summer vacation ends and a new school year begins, mental health experts weigh in on how to combat school-related anxiety and post-summer blues.
BREAKING | Life in prison, no parole for 15 years for North Vancouver mass stabbing killer
The perpetrator of a stabbing spree in North Vancouver that killed one and injured six in March 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.
Group therapy led by mothers offers hope for new parents with postpartum depression: study
Mothers with postpartum depression have better odds of recovering when they receive therapy from other mothers who've had the same experience, according to new research from McMaster University.
WATCH | 1828 time capsule once thought to be empty reveals its secrets
An 1828 time capsule opened at West Point Military Academy that was thought to contain only dirt ended up revealing some artifacts dating back to the 18th century
Edmonton
-
Van explodes, catches fire in Oliver Thursday
Emergency crews were called to the Oliver area on Thursday after a report of an explosion.
-
City of Edmonton sued over homeless encampment evictions
A group is suing the city claiming that evicting homeless people from encampments violates their human rights.
-
WATCH: This is what Wednesday's super blue moon looked like over Edmonton
Wednesday night's moon was a super blue moon, a phenomenon that won't happen again until the 2030s.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Life in prison, no parole for 15 years for North Vancouver mass stabbing killer
The perpetrator of a stabbing spree in North Vancouver that killed one and injured six in March 2021 has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.
-
B.C. Premier Eby calls on Bank of Canada to halt interest rate hikes
British Columbia Premier David Eby is calling on the Bank of Canada to halt further interest rate hikes.
-
B.C. financial statements don't follow 'generally accepted accounting principles,' auditor general says
The province of British Columbia continues to ignore generally accepted accounting principles in its reporting of financial statements, according to Auditor General Michael Pickup.
Atlantic
-
Former N.S. band director, middle-school volunteer charged with sexual assault
A 65-year-old former band director and middle-school volunteer has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a youth, RCMP in Nova Scotia said Thursday.
-
Clear skies in the Maritimes expected to offer great views of a blue supermoon
Maritimers should be able to catch a glimpse of a rare sight Thursday night when a blue supermoon will be rising over the eastern horizon between 8 and 9 p.m.
-
Halifax police charge 17-year-old in connection to homicide
Halifax police have charged a 17-year-old with manslaughter for the death of 26-year-old Davelle Rodney Vance Desmond, who died in early August.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria ride-hailing company driver arrested for impaired driving
Police say a driver for a ride-hailing company in Victoria may face criminal charges after he was arrested for impaired driving earlier this month.
-
B.C. Premier Eby urges Bank of Canada governor to halt rate hikes
British Columbia Premier David Eby is calling on the Bank of Canada to halt further interest rate hikes.
-
Nanaimo woman finds 'grossly intoxicated' man asleep on her couch
A 22-year-old Nanaimo man will not face charges after he drunkenly wandered into a stranger's home and passed out on her couch, according to police.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'I'm sorry we didn't do a better job': Housing Minister apologizes but won't step down over Ont. Greenbelt report
Steve Clark dismissed calls to resign as Ontario’s housing minister Thursday and instead apologized after a scathing report found he broke ethics rules when land was extracted from the Greenbelt.
-
CNE ride deemed safe after parkgoer suffers injury
A ride at the Canadian National Exhibition has been given the green light to resume service after inspectors deemed it safe.
-
'Fed up playing little games': Ford puts Ont. Greenbelt developers on notice
Premier Doug Ford delivered a stern warning to developers tasked with building housing in Ontario’s Greenbelt while speaking to reporters Thursday.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Westmount home struck by lightning during severe thunderstom
A home in Westmount was struck by lightning during a short but severe thunderstorm that hit the Montreal and Laval regions Wednesday.
-
Last long weekend of Montreal's summer to feature heat and humidity
September 1 may be the start of meteorological fall, however, Montrealers will be treated to summery weather for the Labour Day weekend.
-
Addressing Quebec's non-binary teachers: Drainville calls for 'collective' reflection
How should students address a non-binary teacher? What title should be used? A "collective" reflection process will have to be launched, says the Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man pleads guilty in Orleans explosion
An Ottawa man has pleaded guilty for causing an explosion that destroyed several homes under construction and injured 12 people in February.
-
Ottawa woman's remarkable recovery after suffering a seizure while swimming
Aida Attar suffered a seizure last summer while swimming and almost died. Next week, she's heading back to university.
-
Doctors can now prescribe patients a trip to the Canadian Museum of Nature
The Canadian Museum of Nature and PaRx, a nationwide nature-prescription program, have launched a new collaboration to allow doctors in the national capital region to prescribe passes for the museum.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Video shows moments surrounding fatal downtown Kitchener shooting
CTV News has obtained extensive surveillance video of what happened immediately before and after an 18-year-old Kitchener man was fatally shot outside a downtown business earlier this month.
-
Dog owner recalls 'traumatic' experience after dognapping from his Cambridge, Ont. yard
A Cambridge, Ont. pet owner is relieved to be reunited with his dog, but not before the dognapping was caught on his security camera in broad daylight.
-
Crowds mark Overdose Awareness Day in downtown Guelph
In the first eight months of 2023, public health officials say Wellington County has lost 31 people to suspected drug-related deaths.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government surplus forecast plummets by $532M
In a first quarter fiscal update, Saskatchewan slashed more than half of its billion-dollar surplus projection.
-
Pedestrian struck by train at Saskatoon intersection
Police and emergency crews are on scene of a collision between a train and pedestrian at a busy downtown intersection.
-
Saskatoon on track for record year for homeless encampments
The City of Saskatoon is calling on the province to step in and help with a growing housing crisis as the city experiences a record amount of homeless encampments.
Northern Ontario
-
Situation in Mindemoya area of Manitoulin resolved peacefully
Ontario Provincial Police says the situation in the Mindemoya area of Manitoulin Island has been resolved peacefully.
-
opinion
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
-
Police arrest 3 suspected impaired drivers in less than 48 hours
Impaired drivers have been keeping members of the Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario busy recently – responding to both collisions and traffic complaints.
Winnipeg
-
'Basically helpless': Manitoba farmers say their sheep are being repeatedly targeted by wolves
A pair of Manitoba farmers say sheep at their farm are being repeatedly targeted by wolves.
-
Woman accusing ex-NDP MP Romeo Saganash of sexual assault in Winnipeg goes public
The woman accusing former New Democrat MP Romeo Saganash of sexual assault is going public, saying she wants to support others.
-
Spending time on the water this weekend? Here's ways to stay safe
With the Labour Day long weekend fast approaching, many Manitobans will be heading out on the water to soak in every last second of the summer.
Regina
-
Sask. government surplus forecast plummets by $532M
In a first quarter fiscal update, Saskatchewan slashed more than half of its billion-dollar surplus projection.
-
Sask. woman with terminal cancer seeks new home for 3 dogs
For many people, pets are like family. One Regina woman is asking for help to make sure her furry friends will be going to a good home due to her ongoing battle with cancer.
-
Duo of motorcycle officers seize guns, drug related items in Regina traffic stop
A pair of Regina police motorcycle officers had a significant bust on Wednesday, seizing guns, drug related items and arresting two men wanted on several warrants.