CALGARY -- Premier Jason Kenney gathered with the provincial health and finance ministers at a Calgary grocery store Tuesday morning to bring attention to the province's previously announced funding commitments to the pandemic response and health system.

The funding was originally announced as part of Budget 2021, which was unveiled last week.

The province has allocated $1.25 billion in one-time funding for the pandemic response and increased the total amount allocated for health to $23 billion, an increase of $900 million over the 2020 commitment.

"The historic investment in health care in Budget 2021 reflects the Alberta government’s top priority – protecting Albertans through the COVID-19 pandemic," said Kenney in a statement released during the announcement.

"As the pandemic continues, keeping Albertans healthy is key to driving our economic recovery. Increased investment in health care will ensure Alberta remains a leader in vaccine administration so we can see further reopening of our economy, our lives and our livelihoods."

Dr. Verna Yiu, Alberta Health Services president and CEO, participated in the announcement alongside Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Finance Minister Travis Toews.

The highlighting of previously announced funding comes a day after Alberta entered the second step of its four-step framework for easing restrictions that were put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the province.