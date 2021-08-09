CALGARY -- Pediatricians across Alberta are calling on the province to reconsider the impending removal of COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and mandated isolation, which they say places families at risk.

In an open letter to Premier Jason Kenney sent Monday, the Alberta Medical Association's Section of Pediatrics pleaded for the continuation of strong public health measures until 85 per cent of Albertans are immunized — the threshold for herd immunity — or the official arrival of the endemic phase of COVID-19. The Alberta government is already claiming the province has entered the endemic stage.

The organization says the premature elimination of restrictions, testing and tracing could result in potentially dire consequences in children.

It says high infection rates in children would likely lead to increased case numbers of serious illnesses, including severe COVID-19 pneumonia and Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C), and little is known regarding the long-term health implications of pediatric patients who contract the Delta variant.

The pediatricians say Alberta's pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) beds operate at near full capacity on a general basis and would likely be overwhelmed if COVID-19 were to become widespread in schools and other community settings.

The group claims the removal of testing and contract tracing will likely force Alberta families to make difficult, risk-based decisions regarding whether their children should participate in school, child care and extracurricular activities.

In an effort to reduce the potential risk to Alberta children, the group is calling on Premier Kenney to:

Continue to offer provincially funded community testing for those showing symptoms of COVID-19;

Mandate isolation of confirmed cases;

Reintroduce mandated mask use in indoor public spaces including schools;

Report COVID-19 case numbers and outbreaks on a regular basis; and

Reintroduce contact tracing by public health officials.

"Failure to do so is an abdication of our responsibility to protect those who may not be in a position to protect themselves," said the AMA Section of Pediatrics in its Aug. 9 letter.

In late July, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced that people who test positive for COVID-19 will no longer be required to quarantine as of Aug. 16 but isolation would still be recommended. Albertans who develop COVID-19 symptoms will be asked to stay home instead of undergoing a test and, as of Aug. 30, tests will only be available at hospitals or clinics.