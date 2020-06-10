CALGARY -- The provincial government is set to relax its temporary rules that restricted pharmacists to supplying patients with a maximum 30-day supply of their prescription.

As of June 15, customers may receive a maximum of 100 days' worth of their prescription drugs during their visit to a pharmacy in Alberta.

The temporary restriction was in response to critical drug supply issues in Alberta and around the world.

"The temporary 30-day medication supply recommendation has certainly helped to stabilize the majority of the drug supply chain," said Margaret Wing, Alberta Pharmacists' Association CEO, in a statement released Wednesday. "While we understand that some medication shortages continue to exist for certain medications, we are confident that pharmacists will be able to transition patients back to receiving three-month supplies for the majority of their medications where appropriate."

The filling of prescriptions will remain at the discretion of pharmacists and the supply of select drugs remain limited at this time. Pharmacists will be allowed to use their professional judgment to determine whether medication with current supply chain issues should be distributed in smaller amounts to ensure patients have access to the drugs they require.