Alberta pledges $10M in Ukraine support, money will help buy defensive equipment

Alberta is sending an additional $10 million for humanitarian aid and defensive military equipment in Ukraine, Premier Jason Kenney announced Friday.

Of that, $5 million will go to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation for humanitarian aid and $5 million will go to the World Ukrainian Congress to buy non-lethal defensive equipment for the Ukrainian Territorial Defence Forces.

"These are largely civilians who are being trained and equipped to assist the Ukrainian army in defending their country and innocent civilians," said Kenney.

The money will help outfit 5,000 members with helmets, bullet proof vests, first-aid kits, night vision goggles, communications equipment and fuel, Kenney said.

"These are both reputable organizations with stringent measures in place to ensure the responsible and prompt delivery of the equipment."

Another $350,000 is going to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Alberta provincial council to help with coordination efforts here for its Alberta Stands with Ukraine campaign.

"Provincial governments, of course, do not have international development programs but we feel so strongly, in part I think because the deep historical and human connection between Alberta and Ukraine," said Kenney.

"We owe so much to Ukraine and the Ukrainian people and we are so devastated to see acts of aggression which are reminiscent of the terror unleashed in Europe between 1938 and 1945."

Kenney also noted the Russian artillery shelling of the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial in Kyiv, which was built to commemorate the slaughter of more than 30,000 Ukrainian Jews.