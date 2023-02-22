Alberta police chiefs support framework for policy reform on illicit drug decriminalization
The Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police (AACP) has outlined what it calls a "whole of system" approach to the decriminalization of the simple possession of illicit drugs.
Chief Dale McFee of the Edmonton Police Service unveiled a list of priorities, strategies and tactics Wednesday morning during a panel presentation at the Alberta Recovery Conference hosted in Calgary.
"The issues embedded within decriminalization are complex, multifaceted and interconnected, and can be worsened by interventions that are restricted in their scope," said McFee.
"Effective responses to such complex problems require 'whole-of-system' approaches informed by research evidence and a diversity of perspectives including lived experience."
The police chiefs' stance on policy reform for decriminalization was created based on the results of an AACP-commissioned report titled 'Decriminalization: A Proposed Theory of Change for Improved Community Safety and Wellbeing Outcomes.'
The report was authored by researchers of the Community Safety Knowledge Alliance (CSKA), a non-profit group of which McFee is also the acting chairperson and president.
The AACP has since outlined the following roadmap to community safety and well-being:
Priorities
- Reducing individual & community harms
- Supporting trauma-informed & culturally appropriate rehabilitation & recovery
- Prevent the problematic use of illicit substances
Strategies
- Developing trauma-informed & culturally appropriate off-ramps
- Enhanced availability & access to resources (housing, education, mental health & addictions recovery)
- Supporting healthy parenting & early development
- Amend legislation, policy & operational protocols
- Research, monitoring & evaluation.
Tactics
- Trauma & health-informed approaches to police interaction with individuals experiencing adverse effects of problem substance use.
- Decriminalization
- Diversion
- Harm reduction (needle exchanges, supervised consumption, safe supply)
AACP's Roadmap to Community Well-Being. (AACP)
McFee is scheduled to address the media at 12:30 p.m. alongside AACP President and Calgary Police Service Chief Mark Neufeld.
CSKA Researchers Dr. Janos Botchner and Dr. Julian Somers will also present findings related to the AACP's Roadmap to Community Well-being.
PROVINCE PROMISES "RECORD BREAKING" ADDICTIONS FUNDING, BUT ADVOCATES DEMAND DATA FOR RECOVERY MODEL
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has previewed what she calls a 'record-breaking' $275-million investment in addiction and mental health care ahead of the tabling of the provincial budget next week.
According to Smith, the province's mental health and addiction specific budget was around $87 million a year in 2019, but says funding for the ministry of mental health and addictions will surge if the budget passes.
Further details are expected in the coming days with "key priorities," including an increase in harm reduction programs, supporting more Indigenous partnerships for addictions treatment, and expanding recovery and treatment access.
Smith adds that six recovery communities -- defined as being holistic wellness and treatment centres to help build resiliency connections with community and support groups – will also be built across Alberta.
Centres will open in Edmonton and Calgary, with the Red Deer, Lethbridge and Gunn recovery communities set to open this year.
An additional $75 million will go toward designing three new communities, Smith shared.
Despite the promise of more funding, small rallies continue to be held in Edmonton and Calgary this week, demanding accountability on the outcomes behind the province's recovery model before additional money is invested in that model of care.
ALBERTA RATE OF OPIOID DEATHS CONTINUES TO RISE
Alberta and British Columbia are currently the hardest-hit provinces in terms of accidental opioid deaths per capita.
This comes as B.C. takes a harm reduction and decriminalization pilot project approach, with many experts saying neither goes far enough to have a real impact.
The Alberta government has since steered away from harm reduction and more toward a model of recovery and abstinence despite the province’s soaring rate of deaths from opioids.
Alberta's rate of drug poisoning deaths stands at 31.9 per 100,000 people as of November 2022, while B.C. also remains well above pre-pandemic levels at 40.2.
The City of Edmonton's rate is still much higher at 50.5 deaths per 100,000 people.
In November, 120 people died in Alberta from unintentional opioid poisoning with 45 deaths occurring in Edmonton and 38 in Calgary.
Nearly 7.000 people died of opioid poisoning in Alberta from 2016 to 2022, according to provincial health data.
With files from CTV News’s Edmonton’s Adam Lachacz
