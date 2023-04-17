Alberta Premier Danielle Smith visits Lethbridge; speaks to local chamber

While Alberta Premier Danielle Smith took questions from members of the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce, she did not answer any questions from media present at Monday's event. While Alberta Premier Danielle Smith took questions from members of the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce, she did not answer any questions from media present at Monday's event.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Secret Chinese police station in New York leads to arrests

Two men were arrested Monday on charges that they helped establish a secret police station in New York City on behalf of the Chinese government, and about three dozen officers with China's national police force were charged with using social media to harass dissidents inside the United States, authorities said Monday.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina