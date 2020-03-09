CALGARY -- Alberta premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to speak to reporters Monday afternoon as the global price of oil tumbles.

The price of crude oil fell by 30 per cent Monday morning in the biggest one-day decline since 1991. West Texas Intermediate stabilized slightly by noon MT with the price sitting around US$32 a barrel, a decline of more than 20 per cent.

Alberta’s economy will be greatly impacted by the plunging prices with last month’s provincial budget relying on WTI prices to reach at least US$58 a barrel to erase the province’s deficit by 2023. The price for West Texas Intermediate currently sits $26 lower than the price forecasted in the budget.

Each one dollar drop in oil prices represents a $200 million reduction in Alberta’s budget.

Sonya Savage, Alberta’s energy minister, tweeted Sunday that the province is closely following oil prices and its impact on the province.

"There are challenges ahead but our energy industry has lowered costs and become efficient over the years,” Savage wrote. “Albertans are resilient and we’ll get through this."

Prices are falling as Saudi Arabia and Russia continue to argue about production cuts in a global economy already weakened by the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"There's a lot of uncertainty out there. We don't know how long this downturn is going to last because we don't know what the final resolution or path is for the coronavirus so we don't really know what's fully happening on demand yet and and what that's gonna look like over the next six months," said BMO analyst Randy Ollenberger.

"If you look at three of the past four downturns and the oil market again in 1999, 2009 and 2016, we know they don't last forever," he said.

Premier Kenney will speak to the media at 2 p.m. MT.