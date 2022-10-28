Alberta RCMP capture suspect who was 'actively evading police'

Coronation RCMP say they've arrested a suspect that was evading them for nearly two years.

Officials say Kristopher Ronald Neergaard, 52, a resident of Didsbury, was arrested on Oct. 26 with the assistance of the Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit as well as residents in the town of Coronation.

According to police records, the offences he is accused of are in connection with a drug investigation from Jan. 22, 2021.

Neergaard now faces 42 criminal charges, including:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Possession of a prohibited weapon; and

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

He has been remanded into custody and is expected to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Oct. 31.

Coronation is approximately 174 kilometres east of Red Deer.