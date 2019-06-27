High River RCMP are thanking the public for helping identify a man who was in police custody following an investigation on Thursday.

Officials say the suspect was arrested, but refused to speak to officers. He had no identification on his person and would not provide his name.

The man was found in the community riding a red Giant bicycle and was believed to be between 25 and 30 years old.

Police have not released any information about what led them to arrest him. RCMP have not released the identity of the previously unidentifiable man.